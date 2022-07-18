Image credit: Instagram

Actresses fell in love with business tycoons

Sushmita Sen has been hitting the headlines ever since Lalit Modi announced that they are romantically involved with each other. He said that he is dating Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe and intends to tie the knot with her soon. While the new couple continue to be at the receiving end of heavy criticism, we take a look at the Bollywood actresses such as Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor among others who fell in love and married business tycoons.