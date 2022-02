Image credit: Instagram

Aansh Arora

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki's Aansh Arora once went to jail after he got into an argument with a staff of an eatery store. The actor in interview revealed that he was physically tortured by the police when in jail. To Mid-day, he had said, 'I was physically assaulted and tortured by the officers of Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. My minor brother and I were subjected to extremely cruel and inhuman behaviour by the officers who assaulted us through the night till the next morning.'