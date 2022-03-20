Before The Kashmir Files, check out movies starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and more that received government support
The unfettered government support that The Kashmir Files has received has also been a big boon to its box office collection. However, did you know that this isn't the first time that a Bollywood movie has received such solidarity from the central or a state government.