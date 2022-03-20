The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files has been creating box office history left, right and centre at the box office. Never before has a film come along in Bollywood that has brought in more money during the weekdays than it did over its first weekend, sending all trade analysis and predictions for a rollicking toss. Where Vivek Agnihotri directorial’s lifetime collection will end up is now anybody's guess, but what this trajectory has done is completely shaken up what the trade and industry thought about how the audience will respond to certain kinds of films, especially small ones arriving with little to no marketing. Of course, the unfettered government support the Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi starrer has received has also been a big boon. However, did you know that this isn’t the first time that a Bollywood movie has received such solidarity from the central or a state government. Check out five other such instances below: