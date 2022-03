What came before The Kashmir Files?

The Kashmir Files has been creating box office history left, right and centre at the box office. Never before has a film come along in Bollywood that has brought in more money during the weekdays than it did over its first weekend, sending all trade analysis and predictions for a rollicking toss. Where the Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi starrer’s lifetime collection will end up is now anybody's guess, but what the trajectory of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has done is completely shaken up what the trade and industry thought about how the audience will respond to certain kinds of films, especially small ones arriving with little to no marketing. This isn’t the first time though that something like this has happened, though it might be the first time it’s happened with such resounding impact. Check out other small Bollywood movies that churned out massive profit margins at the box office: