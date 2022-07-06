Urfi Javed and Kashmera Shah public spat

Uorfi Javed has constantly been in the line of fire from both social media trolls and surprisingly, even other actresses with her TV fraternity, for her risqué and highly experimental fashion sense. The latest TV actress to needlessly take a jibe at her bold style statements was Kashmera Shah, who poked fun at how she finds her dressing sense to be totally bizarre on no less than national television. The former, being the confident spitfire that she is, wasted no time in sharing a bunch of the latter’s revealing pictures on her Instagram account, labelling her a “hypocrite”. And Kashmera Shah and Urfi Javed aren’t the first TV actresses to have it out in the open. Check out Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, Tejasswi Prakash-Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai-Devoleena Bhattacharjee and their much publicised ugly fights below: