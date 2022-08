JugJugg Jeeyo re-releases in theatres

While Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan are struggling at the box office, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo has re-released in the theatres on public demand. It has made it to selected theatres again in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai despite being available on OTT platforms. The film that released in June was a HIT and now once again fans are wanting to watch the family drama. On that note, here's looking at other films that were re-released.