Indian 3D movies that clicked at the box office

As a theatrical format, 3D is still taking baby steps in Indian cinema, with the recent Brahmastra being the best of the lost. There have been quite a few movies, which have tried their hand at 3D, but only a few were decent enough to create a visual impact on the big screen (though none like Brahamstra till now), and fewer still managed to leave a mark at the box office. With Varun DHawan and Kriti Sanon starrer set to be the next to join the list, let’s take a look at which Indian 3d films have so far clicked at the box office…