Another Dhawan set to enter Bollywood

BollywoodLife had earlier exclusively broken the news of Varun Dhawan’s niece, Anjini Dhawan, preparing in full swing for her grand Bollywood debut. And, just like her uncle, who’s now a star, nine years after having made his debut, Anjini Dhawan, too, looks to be Bollywood ready and these bikini pics, where she’s looking smoking-hot, are proof of the same. Don’t take our word for it. Check them out yourself right here…