Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are marrying at the Borgo San Felice Resort of Tuscany. The couple will have an intimate wedding with some of the top stars in attendance. Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan were seen flying off to Italy for the celebrations. This is one of the first South weddings to happen abroad. He is the brother of Niharika Konidela.