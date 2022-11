Celeb death hoaxes left fans heartbroken

Being a part of the media industry is not an easy job. There are rumours of different kinds that make news, grab headlines and also go viral. Some of these rumours just leave the fans heartbroken. Such is the downside of the media industry that sometimes celebrities fall prey to death hoaxes. Disturbing as it sounds, it cannot be controlled but just refuted. From Vikram Gokhale to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan and more, here's a look at Bollywood celebs who have been declared dead.