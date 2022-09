Vikram Vedha box office collection

Vikram Vedha is for a ₹15-16 crore nett day 1 collection at the box office. Anything below that would be a little worrisome for the trade. Even if the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer opens at that amount, It’ll still need to show good jumps over the weekend in the hope of emerging a hit. Were that to happen, then the nest target for the Pushkar Gayathri directorial would be a place amongst some of the biggest hit South remakes to emerge from Bollywood, which is a long shot. Here’s their list with the box office collections…