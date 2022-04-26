Before Yash starrer KGF 2, Dangal, Baahubali 2 and five more Indian movies made it to the Rs 800 crore club – view full list KGF 2 has overtaken PK, 2.0, Baahubali and Sultan to enter the 800-crore club worldwide and claim the sixth spot among the list of the highest grossing Indian movie of all time. So, what other Indian films besides the Yash starrer are a part of this coveted club?