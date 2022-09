Image credit: Twitter

TV Jodis rumoured to be dating: Imlie's Sumbul-Fahmaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad-Pranali

Hola TV buffs, today, we will have a look at the popular TV Jodis from your favourite TV shows whose sizzling hot chemistry made them the subject of rumours. Oftentimes, TV stars become close friends and sometimes, their professionalism help them in bringing out the best in each other. And that's what has happened in two of the most popular TV shows in the country which are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie. Leads stars of YRKKH - Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod who play Abhimanyu and Akshara shared sizzling hot chemistry, there have been dating rumours of the two because of that. Moreover, there's also Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan have been making waves with their dating rumour. They recently shot for a sizzling hot consummation scene which left fans swooning. So, like them, there are more TV couples who were rumoured to be dating.