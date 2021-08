Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Akshay Kumar and Bell Bottom team snapped at the Mumbai airport

While we recently saw, Akshay Kumar and makers of Bell Bottom dropping the news that the period action-thriller will be released in 3D, the team of the film was snapped at the Mumbai airport as they were heading to Delhi for the trailer launch of the film. While Akki opted for a causal sporty look, Vaani donned a simpe traditional outfit.