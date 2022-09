Indian lesbian web series

The advent of OTT, especially post the pandemic, has well and truly pushed the boundaries of what can and cannot be shown on the small screen in the country, with almost nothing except hardcore porn falling into the latter category. Forget kissing or lovemaking scenes, all-out gay and lesbian sex scenes are now fair game, and why not? After all, content is not made along for heterosexuals, is it? On that note, we've decided to fill in the uninitiated or more pious viewers with the best girl-on-girl action in Indian web series like Lovely Massage Parlour, Palang Todd Sass Bahu NRI, Human, Khul Ja Sim Sim and more, which are easily available on streaming platforms like Ullu and Disney Hotstar.