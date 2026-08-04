Best Ramayan Adaptations

The Ramayana trailer by Nitesh Tiwari has brought the spotlight back on one of the greatest epics of India. The upcoming film will bring the ageless story to life on a spectacular cinematic scale featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. But Ramayana, over the years, has been retold so many times through films, animation, television and fans might be eager to see this new adaptation. Each adaptation has been a reflection of the filmmaking style, technology and audience preferences of its time, while retaining the heart of the epic.