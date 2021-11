Image credit: Instagram/Surbhi Chandna

Stunner

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna appeared on the weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 recently with the team of Naagin. The actress wore a stylish Lavender coloured outfit and we could not take our eyes off her. Surbhi Chandna looked absolutely stunning in the outfit and now she has shared those pictures on Instagram.