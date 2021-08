Image credit: Instagram/Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh is having the best time in his career. He has been doing two shows simultaneously and also has done a lot of music videos till now. The actor has been surprising his fans by announcing his upcoming projects. He recently shared the teaser of his upcoming music video titled Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai. It is a recreation of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's song from Saajan. The song will release on August 5 and it would be a tribute to this beautiful movie. Shaheer has now shared a few of his BTS pictures on social media leaving fans stunned.