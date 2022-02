Jasmin Bhasin flaunted the best of brands as she was seen with BFF Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 BFFs Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya were seen in the suburbs. It looked like they came out of a work meeting. What caught our eye was Jasmin Bhasin’s simple yet classy outfits. She sported a tee from the famous London brand Burberry. It costs around 480 dollars. The bright orange top complemented her light blue denims. Jasmin Bhasin also donned a signature Gucci studded belt. That accessory costs around USD 700 dollars. If we calculate in Indian money, both the accessories come close to 90K. The two were all smiles and their comfort level was evident. Surely, Jasmin Bhasin is setting fashion brands flaunting the best of labels like Christian Dior, Gucci, Chanel and so on…