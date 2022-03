TV actresses who laughed their way to success

The news in town is Vidisha Srivastava is the new Anita Bhabhi of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. This is the biggest break in the actress’ career. She has done Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in the past and a number of Telugu films. Comedy is not everyone’s forte but some TV actresses have aced the genre. Shilpa Shinde was a riot as the first Angoori Bhabhi of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain while Kavita Kaushik is iconic as Chandramukhi Chautala from F.I.R. Let us see if Vidisha Srivastava also becomes a household name in the coming days…