Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passes away due to a brain haemorrhage at the age of 41

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan who was popularly known for his character Malkhan in the show has passed away at the age of 41 due to a brain haemorrhage and has left his co-stars, fans and family shell shocked. The family are still in disbelief that he has left the world. While the news of his death has left everyone mourning, his old pictures with his wife and son are going VIRAL on the internet