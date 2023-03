TV actresses who parted ways from husbands: Shubhangi Atre confirms living separately after 19 years of marriage

In a shocking turn of events, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre revealed that she and her husband Piyush have parted ways. They have been living separately for over a year now. Shubhangi and Piyush, who is into digital marketing, tied the knot in 2003. They called it quits after 19 years of their married life. The actress shared that it is not an easy decision. Shubhangi and Piyush have a daughter Ashi. They are co-parenting as Shubhangi doesn't want Ashi to be deprived of her father's love. Shubhangi revealed that they couldn't resolve their differences but remained cordial for 18 years for their daughter's sake. Let's have a look at other TV actresses who parted ways from their spouses.