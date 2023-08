Deepesh Bhan’s sudden demise

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan passed away on July 23, 2022. His demise came as a shock for everyone. The actor was playing cricket with his friends when he collapsed suddenly. After reaching the hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors. He was 41 years old and is survived by his wife and a son. The team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was shocked to hear about his demise and everyone was seen supporting Deepesh’s family throughout.