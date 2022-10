Bhai Dooj 2022: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and more Bollywood stars' sisters who remain in the shadows but are their source of strength Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and more depend a lot on their sisters though they seldom get the limelight. So, let's take a look at them this year on Bhai Dooj.