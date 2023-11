Akshara and Kairav

It is Bhai Dooj tomorrow. A day to celebrate the special bond of a brother with his sister. As we celebrate this special day tomorrow, here’s a look at the most adorable onscreen brother-sister pairs of television. Currently, we saw a leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and we are all missing Akshara and Kairav. They are the most adorable brother-sister duo. Kairav can do everything and anything for Akshara.