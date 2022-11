Image credit: Instagram

Pooja Bhatt joins Rahul Gandhi

Indian National Congress initiated Bharat Jodo Yatra with a mission to unite the voices of the people against injustice. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is at the forefront of this mission as he has decided to walk from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir in a span of 150 days. Many celebrities too have joined Rahul Gandhi in several parts of the country. Among the first ones to join was actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt. She joined Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad and walked with him. Here's taking a look at other celebs who also joined the mission.