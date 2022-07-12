Image credit: Instagram/ Bharti Singh/ Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh introduce Laksh

Just a couple of hours ago, The Kapil Sharma Show cast member and comedienne Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed the face of their baby boy, Laksh. Bharti and Haarsh had kept Laksh, who they fondly called Gola, away from the media glare. They didn't reveal his face on social media either, until yesterday. Bharti and Haarsh created a vlog, a grand ceremonious baby face reveal for the apple of their eyes, Laksh. And just a couple of hours ago today, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared pictures from their photoshoot. Laksh looks so darn cute. Fans and even celebs from the world of television cannot stop gushing over him.