Image credit: Instagram/Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s to be parents

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will soon become parents. They gave a sneak peek of their baby’s room to fans through a vlog. Fans are cheering them. This couple is a definition of pure love, wrote a fan, Many others wrote encouraging comments. Here’s a look at some screenshots from the video.