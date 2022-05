Image credit: Instagram

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh was blessed with a baby boy last month. Before her delivery, she flaunted her baby bump, and after becoming a mother within few days she was back on the sets. Bharti is yet to show her son’s face, but she keeps on giving small glimpses of the baby on social media and her YouTube channel. Bharti was also trolled for resuming work quickly after delivery; but that didn’t affect her, and she continued working and became an inspiration for many.