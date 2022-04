Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enter a new phase in life

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently became parents to a baby boy. The famous couple of the TV industry got clicked outside the hospital as they took their little bundle of joy home. Well, the proud parents have done all the preparations to give their little one the most comfortable life that they can. Ahead of his arrival, Bharti and Haarsh did up the nursery room with utmost perfection. As they enter into the new phase of their lives, here's giving you a tour of their home sweet home.