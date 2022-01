Image credit: Instagram / Google

Bharti Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more actresses worked during pregnancy

Bharti Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and many more actresses have proved that pregnancy is a not a hurdle for them. Earlier, it was said that during pregnancy days a woman needs to take rest, but now, things have changed and not just actresses, but even common women work when they are pregnant. Many Bollywood and television actresses have broken the norms and they continuously worked during their pregnancy days. Check out the list of those actresses below…