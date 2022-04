TV moms who returned to work: Ekta Kaul

Ekta Kaul returned to work 9 months after delivering baby boy Ved. The actress had penned a heartfelt note saying that she felt guilty of resuming work. So I have shot in worst conditions! Extreme monsoons, extreme cold, 50 degrees heat. In sickness.. With a saline, with injections and with a plaster but nothing has affected me ever. I was always a hard nut. But I lost it today. Haven’t felt this guilty and this emotionally drained in years. Ved is back home safe with my mother and well taken care of. He’s on solids, also I am pumping and trying to give him best nourishment but the fact that he’s away from me for a long time is killing me every second. Hats off to all the mothers who manage both work and the child. I hope I fulfil both the responsibilities properly. And none is affected. Not my child and not my work!