Tarikh pe tarikh

Ever since theatres reopened across Maharasthra, signaling a return to cinema halls across the country, with Kerala also following suit, several Bollywood biggies have made a beeline to confirm their release dates on the big screen, endeavouring to snag the most lucrative date each can before another film beats them to it. And the clamour to announce their dates much in advance isn’t stopping anytime soon, with as many as nine big Bollywood movies, starring big A-listers, having announced when they’ll arrive in theatres over the past couple of weeks or so, with some having marked the calendar as much as 2 years beforehand. Check them out below…