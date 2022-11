Bhediya box office collection

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya made it to the theatres last Friday. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film received a thumbs up from the critics, however, it struggled to mint money at the box office. It took a slow start on Friday but the positive word of mouth helped Bhediya to sail through the weekend. But the end of its first weekend, the box office tally of Bhediya is said to be around 26.75 crore as reported by Box Office India. Some reports suggest that it made around Rs 28 crore. Well, the film did pick up over the weekend but the numbers did not match that of other Bollywood films that were released this year. Take a look.