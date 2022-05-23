Image credit: Google

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani has taken the box office by storm. Finally, there are houseful boards outside theatres for a Bollywood film. The movie in two days has collected 32.45 crore, and on its day 3 it will cross Rs. 50 crore mark at the box office. Well, it has given Kartik his biggest opening and biggest first weekend. The actor has beaten the weekend collection of his own films at the box office.