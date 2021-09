Image credit: Instagram

Kartik Aaryan set to eneter the BIG league with his upcoming line-up

The heartthrob of the entertainment industry, Kartik Aaryan has established his own market in a short span of time by delivering money-spinners in the form of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and more. While it's been a long time we haven't seen the handsome hunk on the silver screen, Kartik has quite an impressive line-up, which will definitely give him an entry in big league.