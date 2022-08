Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan wins hearts

Kartik happily posed for selfies and pictures with his fans on the road. This gesture of the actor has won netizens’ hearts and they are calling him ‘polite’. A fan commented on Instagram, “He is polite to each nd everone.” Also Read - Darlings: Alia Bhatt-Vijay Varma starrer sold to OTT giant for a WHOPPING amount but mints lesser than Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka