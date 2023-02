Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is in the news for her alleged relationship with a builder. It seems she is in love with Yash Kataria. The couple were allegedly spotted kissing in her car outside the wedding reception of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. They have kept it under wraps. He is a very good friend of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh.