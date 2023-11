Sara Ali Khan wore a black netted dress with a thigh-high slit

Actress Sara Ali Khan donned a black netted dress with a thigh-high slit and within no time got trolled for copying Urfi Javed's style. Netizens compared Sara's look with Urfi's purple satin dress. Sara proudly flaunted her well-toned body and legs. Also Read - Thank You For Coming movie review: Here's what netizens have to say about Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill film