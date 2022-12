Image credit: Instagram/Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai sets the temperature soaring

Rashami Desai has been in the entertainment industry for a really long time. She has worked in TV and films as well. From Assamese to Bhojpuri, Hindi and even Gujarati, Rashami has showcased her talent in a lot of regional language films. Having worked in the industry for about two decades, Rashami Desai has only turned hotter and wiser. She seems to have stopped aging at all. Rashami loves to be in front of the camera. And her photoshoots are damn hot!