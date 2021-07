Image credit: Instagram/Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill takes the the world by storm with her latest glamorous pics

Popular Punjabi actress and singer, Shehnaaz Gill, who garnered fame across the country for her stint in Big Boos 13 and bond with Sidharth Shukla, has taken the internet by storm with her latest series of pictures, which she posted on Instagram for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot. The actress looked amazing in a white shirt and colourful pants with on point make-up and messy hair.