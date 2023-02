Shehnaaz Gill is a stunner

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her toned body in style and we cannot take our eyes off her. Shehnaaz has surely come a long way after her Bigg Boss 13 stint. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh and more: Meet the TV celebs who ruled Instagram this week