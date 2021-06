Image credit: Instagram/Shehnaaz Gill

Diva

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill made us fall in love with her with her performance in the show. She became quite popular post Bigg Boss and now has a massive fan following. It won’t be wrong to call her one of the top stars of the industry. We have also seen Shehnaaz Gill’s weight loss journey from the time she left the Bigg Boss house. She has transformed herself into a stylish diva. She shared a few pictures recently and we are loving her divalicious look.