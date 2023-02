Image credit: Instagram

Nikki Tamboli turns up the heat

Nikki Tamboli is one of the stars of Bigg Boss 14. She ruled hearts with her bold nature and straightforward game plan. And after Bigg Boss 14, Nikki has been busy with work. She has been sharing photoshoots online. Usually, Nikki shares hot photoshoots in western. However, this time, Nikki is stealing hearts in ethnic wear. She wore a saree with a blouse that comes with a plunging neckline. Trust Nikki to grab the attention of her fans in any outfit. She has turned bold this time in ethnic wear and we cannot get enough of her look. She even shared the trending reel video on the Tum Tum song. Anyway, let's check out the pictures here: