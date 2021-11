Image credit: Instagram

Jyotika Dilaik gets engaged to Rajat Sharma

Jyotika Dilaik, sister of Rubina Dilaik, has got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Rajat Sharma on the occassion of Diwali festival, on November 5. The couple have shared a few glimpses of their intimate engagement ceremony on social media that has caught everyone's eyeballs. Take a look.