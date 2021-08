Image credit: Instagram/Pavitra Punia

#PaviJaz

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. The couple fell in love while they were in the Bigg Boss house. Their love-hate relationship was loved by everyone and #PaviJaz became the favourite jodi. Post the show ended, we saw their bonding together and the way they spend time together. Recently, on Eijaz Khan’s birthday, they went on a secret vacation. The two haven’t revealed the name of the place.