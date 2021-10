Looks To Kill

Tejasswi Prakash has made a successful entry in Bigg Boss 15. She was one of the trending contestants from the premiere night. It looks like she has the right dose of comedy, entertainment and aggression that this show calls for. We have seen her being super competitive on shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and we’re sure she will give it whatever it takes. Fans of the actress are also rooting for her. We are quite keen to see how she styles herself inside the house. Her fashion outings have been quite flawless and she rocks both desi and Western ensembles. She is also not shy of showing off a bit of skin. Here are some looks of the lady which are a ten on ten.