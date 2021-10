Image credit: Google.com

Simba Nagpal

Bigg Boss 15 has grabbed all the attention. Its been just 4 days but the contestants have made the show a huge hit. Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Meisha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are the participants this year. In just the beginning we have already seen people age shaming, Body shaming, giving threats and what not. Today, we tell you which contestants have already stooped down this season. First we talk about Simba Nagpal who had age shammed Jay Bhanushali when Mouni Roy had asked the contestants their least favourite people. Simba said that he feels there is a generation gap between him and Jay and hence they cannot get along.