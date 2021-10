Image credit: Instagram/Jay Bhanushali

Jay with his baby

Bigg Boss 15 has begun. A lot of promos and pictures from the show have been released and this new season seems quite interesting. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. And Jay Bhanushali has made a last minute entry in the house as a contestant. While fans are super-excited about it, we are gonna miss Jay Bhanushali’s adorable videos and pictures with his daughter, Tara Bhanushali.