Image credit: Google

Surbhi Rana

Bigg Boss 12 wasn’t a happening season but it is somewhat known for Surbhi Rana and her craziness. Surbhi Rana was present during the premiere night but was rejected that day by the audience to enter the show. They had the concept of Singles and Doubles that season. However, she entered the house as a wild card along with Romil Chaudhary as her partner. Romil was evicted along with his partner Nirmal, but was given another chance with Surbhi. Surbhi made Romil’s game strong and he reached the finale. And who can forget her fights with Sreesanth.